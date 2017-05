This isn’t a joke, you and your friends can now drive, or steer, a hot tub boat in Lake Union near Seattle, and it is the greatest.

Our new boat in Seattle has a hot tub;) pic.twitter.com/DA41jTzzgl — Thunder Underground (@kathug8) May 8, 2017

It can carry up to 6 people, and is available to rent all-year round. The price? $350 for two hours. Not too bad for the experience of sitting in a tub on a boat in a lake, right?

How did I not know this existed? A hot tub inside a boat from Hammacher Schlemmer https://t.co/SCZKkkEMty (affiliate) #shop pic.twitter.com/ypgCnQ2d6m — TheParentSpot (@ParentSpot) May 10, 2017

You can also buy you’re own!…If you have $42,000.