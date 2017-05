The bottom line: Fat Head’s location on Sheldon Rd. near I-71 closing down, but that’s because it’ll have a new location up & running in November.

The new place will be on Engle Lake Drive, about a mile from where the brewery is now.

According to cleveland.com, the new facility will include an expanded brewery, bottling and packaging operation, distribution center, expanded brewpub and restaurant.

Fat Head’s is getting fatter.

