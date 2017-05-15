Cavs Announce Relationship With Goodyear; Will Wear Wingfoot Patch On Jerseys

This afternoon at The Q, the Cavs and Goodyear announced a new partnership.

According to nba.com—

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and the defending NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers today announced a multiyear sponsorship agreement for Goodyear’s iconic Wingfoot logo to appear on Cavaliers player uniforms beginning in the 2017-18 season. The two Ohio-based organizations made the announcement today at Quicken Loans Arena, home of the Cavaliers.

The agreement between Goodyear and the Cavs acknowledges and extends the home-state pride of the two organizations and their shared principles of drive, determination and a deep commitment to the community.

In addition to the Cavs, Goodyear will collaborate with Turner Sports, a broadcast partner of the NBA for over thirty years and the official media partner of this agreement, who will bring to life the power of the jersey patch through custom branded content and advertising.

