Top 20 Cleveland Countdown May 13, 2017

May 13, 2017 10:15 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Top 20 Cleveland Countdown

1. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul

2. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
3. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars
4. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future
5. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
6. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay
7. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran
8. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift
9. Believer-Imagine Dragons
10. Mercy-Shawn Mendes
11. Paris-Chainsmokers
12. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran
13. Sign of the Times-Harry Styles
14. Issues-Julia Michaels
15. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara
16. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga
17. Good News-Ocean Park Standoff
18. Love On The Brain-Rihanna
19. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber
20. Heavy-Linkin Park f/Kiiara

Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Pledge For Pets
LaureLive
Get The App

Listen Live