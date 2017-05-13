Top 20 Cleveland Countdown May 13, 2017

1. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul
2. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
3. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars
4. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future
5. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
6. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay
7. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran
8. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift
9. Believer-Imagine Dragons
10. Mercy-Shawn Mendes
11. Paris-Chainsmokers
12. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran
13. Sign of the Times-Harry Styles
14. Issues-Julia Michaels
15. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara
16. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga
17. Good News-Ocean Park Standoff
18. Love On The Brain-Rihanna
19. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber
20. Heavy-Linkin Park f/Kiiara
