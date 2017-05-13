Top 20 Cleveland Countdown May 13, 2017

1. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul

2. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur

3. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars

4. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future

5. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez

6. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay

7. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran

8. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift

9. Believer-Imagine Dragons

10. Mercy-Shawn Mendes

11. Paris-Chainsmokers

12. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran

13. Sign of the Times-Harry Styles

14. Issues-Julia Michaels

15. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara

16. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga

17. Good News-Ocean Park Standoff

18. Love On The Brain-Rihanna

19. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber

20. Heavy-Linkin Park f/Kiiara

