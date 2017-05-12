Who Has The Best Tacos In Cleveland?

You know Cleveland, and you know that we LOVE our tacos! There are so many to choose from however, so just who has the best?
Thanks to Cleveland.com, they took one for the team and tried all the tacos they could, 48 in all, and gave a list of their 16 best. What are the places that top the list?
Barrio, located in Cleveland, Tremont, Cleveland Heights and Lakewood
Bomba Tacos & Rum, Rocky River & Fairlawn
Coastal Taco, East Bank of the Flats
El Carnicero, Lakewood
Why stop here? Try all 48 this weekend! More here.