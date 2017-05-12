Who Has The Best Tacos In Cleveland?

May 12, 2017 7:11 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: The Jeremiah & Jeff Show

You know Cleveland, and you know that we LOVE our tacos!  There are so many to choose from however, so just who has the best?

Thanks to Cleveland.com, they took one for the team and tried all the tacos they could, 48 in all, and gave a list of their 16 best.  What are the places that top the list?

Barrio, located in Cleveland, Tremont, Cleveland Heights and Lakewood

Bomba Tacos & Rum, Rocky River & Fairlawn

 

Coastal Taco, East Bank of the Flats

El Carnicero, Lakewood

Why stop here?  Try all 48 this weekend!  More here.

 

