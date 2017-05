Q104 is currently playing Train’s next hit – called ‘Drink Up’!

Watch the video above as Train lead singer Pat Monahan and his famous friends crash a wedding in the official video for the song.

The video stars NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, Ken Jeong, George Lopez and comedian Jim Breuer.

Watch Train at our Q104 Holiday Show below!

And don’t forget to get your tickets to see Train at Blossom this summer on June 24th with O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield.

