Marlene from Glasgow, Scotland is a hero for us all.

The grandmother typed up a resignation letter and thanks to her granddaughter Kaitlyn McGrory, we get to bask in how over it Marlene is.

In the letter, the granny calls her job “crap” and says she can’t wait to never come back. Marlene also wishes “good luck” finding someone else who’ll take her job.

For good measure, the fiesty senior citizen signs her note “yee ha.”

LOOK: