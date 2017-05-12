Melissa McCarthy Takes Sean Spicer’s Podium For A Test Drive: WATCH!

According to thehill.com —

Actress Melissa McCarthy was spotted driving down 58th Street in New York Friday, sporting a new White House-inspired ride for “Saturday Night Live.”

McCarthy, who is hosting “SNL” this weekend, drove down the packed Manhattan street on a motorized version of White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s podium.

McCarthy will reprise her popular performance as Spicer this Saturday, and has already released an ad teasing Spicer’s return to the show.

WATCH the videos (below) that unsuspecting bystanders captured!

Another shot, from above: