Listen to Goo Goo Dolls’ New Song, ‘Use Me’. Announce New EP

By Abby Hassler

The Goo Goo Dolls released a new 5-song EP, You Should Be Happy, today (May 12). The band made the project’s first single “Use Me” available via a lyric video.

Related: Goo Goo Dolls Drop ‘So Alive’ Music Video

The EP comes out in advance of the Goo Goo Dolls the road for their Long Way Home tour with special guest artist Phillip Phillips. The summer tour begins July 14 in Mountain, California.

Fans can buy the EP here and purchase tour tickets on the band’s website.

Listen to “Use Me” below.

You Should Be Happy complete tracklisting:

1. Tattered Edge – You Should Be Happy

2. Use Me

3. 30k Feet

4. Walk Away

5. Boxes (Alex Aldi Mix)