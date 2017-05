In your good news of the day, Mikayla Holmgren has become the first person with Downs Syndrome to compete for Miss Minnesota.

Along with being a contestant, Holmgren is also student, gymnast, and dancer. She has also won “Miss Minnesota Amazing.

“I said, ‘I want to do this,'” Holmgren said, “I want to show my personality. I want to show what my life looks like, being happy, and joyful. I want to show what Down Syndrome looks like.”