Bleachers Release New Track ‘Everybody Lost Somebody’

By Abby Hassler

Bleachers released a new track “Everybody Lost Somebody” today (May 12) off their upcoming second studio album, Gone Now, which will arrive June 2.

The song features big builds and synth pop sounds, which are reminiscent of frontman Jack Antonoff’s past work with Fun. This single follows the previously released “Don’t Take The Money” and “Hate That You Know Me.”

Antonoff shared his inspiration for the track in a lengthy post on social media. In part, he writes “maybe it’s partially the age I’m—at-right on this cliff of actual adulthood—but I started to see people dragging all their pain around. It’s like we all have a suitcase. No amount of money or luck can get you to move through life without this big suitcase you have to lug around. We don’t want to carry too much—then it would be impossible to keep moving, we don’t want to empty too much out—then we wouldn’t be ourself.

Check out the post and listen to the single below.