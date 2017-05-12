A GPA Ranking Of All Local Schools

The school yea is over! So all GPA rankings are coming in, including those of the local schools themselves.

Cleveland.com has ranked all of the locals schools by a GPA grading based on things such as student achievement, how well schools help low-achieving students, and graduation rates. Most schools failed to even hit 2.0, but here are the top 5 – and the bottom 5.

TOP 5

Ottawa Hills – 4.00

Solon – 3.80

Indian Hill – 3.60

Madeira – 3.60

Beachwood – 3.40

BOTTOM 5

Lima – 0,17

Lorain – 0.17

Mansfield – 0.17

Cleveland – 0.00

Warrensville Heights – 0.00

Where does your school fall? Find out here.