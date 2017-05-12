A GPA Ranking Of All Local Schools

May 12, 2017 5:43 AM By Paul Laux
The school yea is over!  So all GPA rankings are coming in, including those of the local schools themselves.

Cleveland.com has ranked all of the locals schools by a GPA grading based on things such as student achievement, how well schools help low-achieving students, and graduation rates.  Most schools failed to even hit 2.0, but here are the top 5 – and the bottom 5.

TOP 5

  • Ottawa Hills – 4.00
  • Solon – 3.80
  • Indian Hill – 3.60
  • Madeira – 3.60
  • Beachwood – 3.40

BOTTOM 5

  • Lima – 0,17
  • Lorain – 0.17
  • Mansfield – 0.17
  • Cleveland – 0.00
  • Warrensville Heights – 0.00

 

Where does your school fall?  Find out here.

