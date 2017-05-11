This New Flavor Of Pepsi Will Set Your Taste Buds On Fire

May 11, 2017 10:00 AM By Aly Tanner
Even though soda sales are on a long-term downtrend, that hasn’t stopped PepsiCo from putting out a fun(?) new flavor.

According to thestreet.com

Pepsi Fire, a cinnamon flavored soda, recently launched in Slurpee form at select stores 7-11 stores in Michigan.

A PepsiCo spokeswoman confirmed the drink is a limited-edition release and not available in can form.

Gross. #toolit #pepsifire

A post shared by Susan (@kingvidiot) on

However, some pics have popped up on Instagram suggesting there’s a “prototype” can out there somewhere:

Who knows?  Since Pepsi Fire has made it’s debut in “that state up North”… maybe it’ll make it’s way to us in Ohio.

Would you try Pepsi Fire?  Count me out.

Here’s a review:

