This New Flavor Of Pepsi Will Set Your Taste Buds On Fire

Even though soda sales are on a long-term downtrend, that hasn’t stopped PepsiCo from putting out a fun(?) new flavor.

According to thestreet.com—

Pepsi Fire, a cinnamon flavored soda, recently launched in Slurpee form at select stores 7-11 stores in Michigan.

A PepsiCo spokeswoman confirmed the drink is a limited-edition release and not available in can form.

Gross. #toolit #pepsifire A post shared by Susan (@kingvidiot) on May 5, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

However, some pics have popped up on Instagram suggesting there’s a “prototype” can out there somewhere:

Who knows? Since Pepsi Fire has made it’s debut in “that state up North”… maybe it’ll make it’s way to us in Ohio.

Would you try Pepsi Fire? Count me out.

