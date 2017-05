Here’s a reminder: not all bets are worth taking.

A 40-year-old man in China swallowed 2 ballpoint pens after losing a bet when he was 14-years-old.

Almost 4 decades later, he finally had them removed.

The man, only identified by his surname, Wang, claims he forgot about his unusual snack.

After having an x-ray recently, he decided to have surgery to get them removed.

