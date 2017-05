In an embarrassing turn of events, Bow Wow was shown up on Instagram as he lied about being on a private airplane. He sent out a picture of a private as he was headed to NYC.

Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 8, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Only problem is that he wasn’t on a private jet at all, but sitting in coach just like the rest of us. Of course, someone caught his mistake… who was next to him on the plane.

This, of course, led to a hashtag (#BowWowChallenge), and everyone started sharing how we’re all liars online. Everyone.

Wonder why they call me the IceMan? It's because of all this bling 💎 #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/uInsRRZQvU — Jeremiah Widmer (@JWidRadio) May 10, 2017