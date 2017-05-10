This New Jersey Teen Arrived At Prom In A Hearse

A New Jersey teenager knocked ’em dead at her prom by arriving at the dance in a coffin carried in the back of a hearse.

The video below shows 17-year-old Megan Flaherty’s arrival at Pennsauken High School’s junior prom last Saturday.

Also in the video is Dennis McGee, a funeral director and family friend, and the teen’s prom date unloading the coffin from the back of a hearse so Flaherty could step out…

She said her entrance one-upped her brother, who previously arrived at prom in a hearse, but didn’t make use of a coffin.

Megan, FTW!