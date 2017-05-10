This New Jersey Teen Arrived At Prom In A Hearse

May 10, 2017 11:57 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: coffin, hearse, Megan Flaherty, prom

A New Jersey teenager knocked ’em dead at her prom by arriving at the dance in a coffin carried in the back of a hearse.

The video below shows 17-year-old Megan Flaherty’s arrival at Pennsauken High School’s junior prom last Saturday.

Also in the video is Dennis McGee, a funeral director and family friend, and the teen’s prom date unloading the coffin from the back of a hearse so Flaherty could step out…

She said her entrance one-upped her brother, who previously arrived at prom in a hearse, but didn’t make use of a coffin.

Megan, FTW!

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

May 11th, 2017
Pledge For Pets
LaureLive

Listen Live