The Closer You Look At This Picture The Creepier It Gets

May 10, 2017 2:51 PM
The picture is titled “Blue Plate Special”.

Jeff Lee Johnson is the artist.  He is know for his work with horror.

Take a close look at this picture and see if you can spot all the creepy sights!

Spoiler Alert!

Here’s the list of creeps…see if you got them all!

  • The blind man is eating an eyeball.
  • The knife is bleeding onto the pie.
  • The woman has a tentacle.
  • There’s a tentacle under the stool.
  • There’s a tentacle-monster under the counter (there’s a lot of tentacle stuff).
  • One of the men at the counter has a mosquito face.
  • The bloody hand print on the window.
  • The scratch marks (or gills) on the blind man’s neck.
  • The skull in the coffee cup.
  • Everything on the menu costs 15 (truly terrifying).
  • The notebook has the word tentacles written in it.
  • Everything’s tilted, and the people may be losing their balance.
  • The blind man is reading the paper.

More on the creepy picture here.

