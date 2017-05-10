The Closer You Look At This Picture The Creepier It Gets

The picture is titled “Blue Plate Special”.
Jeff Lee Johnson is the artist. He is know for his work with horror.
Take a close look at this picture and see if you can spot all the creepy sights!
Spoiler Alert!
Here’s the list of creeps…see if you got them all!
- The blind man is eating an eyeball.
- The knife is bleeding onto the pie.
- The woman has a tentacle.
- There’s a tentacle under the stool.
- There’s a tentacle-monster under the counter (there’s a lot of tentacle stuff).
- One of the men at the counter has a mosquito face.
- The bloody hand print on the window.
- The scratch marks (or gills) on the blind man’s neck.
- The skull in the coffee cup.
- Everything on the menu costs 15 (truly terrifying).
- The notebook has the word tentacles written in it.
- Everything’s tilted, and the people may be losing their balance.
- The blind man is reading the paper.