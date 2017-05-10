Run The Pierogi Dash 5K With Aly!

Hey guys! I wanted to tell you about a 5K next month that starts almost *literally* at my doorstep.

It’s called the Slavic Village Pierogi Dash 5K Run and Fun Walk; the “only dash that is all about pierogis, smokies, and historic Slavic Village!”

(Bottom line: it’s a local 5K that ends with pierogis, smokies, and beer)

The run is next month – June 11th, to be exact – at the Third Federal Savings campus on Aetna Rd.

More information is available on the run’s Facebook page.

Aubrey and I ran it last year, and are running it again this year!

If you’re interested in running or walking, you can get started on the event sign-up page – HERE!

Oh yeah, a t-shirt with a very athletic pierogi on it comes with registration, too. (If you needed more incentive…)

Hope to see ya there!