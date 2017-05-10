Oldest Working Nurse Turns 92

Retirement?  What’s that?  Who needs it anyway?

That’s been the motto of long time – and by long time, she means 70+ years – nurse Florence “See See” Rigney.

She graduated from nursing school shortly after World War II, and has been in the business ever since, and is as better than ever!

She once tried to retire at 67, but that only lasted 6 months until she returned again.  Though she claims it is sometimes embarrassing that she is still working.  She claims the hardest part is learning about computers.

As for retirement?  As she said, “one of these days.”

Full story here.

