KFC Has The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift

May 10, 2017 10:00 AM By Aly Tanner
If you’re stumped about what to get mom for Mother’s Day this year, KFC has you covered.

The fast food chain has just come out with what they consider to be the “ultimate Mother’s Day gift” – a romance novella called Tender Wings of Desire.

Its leading man is none other than Colonel Harland Sanders himself:

“Paired with a $20 Fill Up™ featuring KFC’s Extra Crispy™ Chicken, mothers can finally get what they want this year—a family meal they don’t have to cook, and some alone time with a captivating novella,” KFC offers in a press release about their first romance novella.

You can get Tender Wings of Desire as a free e-book for a limited time on Amazon.

It’s the fictional story of the Colonel’s courtship of a young Victorian lady and they think mom will love it.  Just make sure to bring dinner, too – because she’ll definitely love not having to cook!

