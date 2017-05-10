Channing Tatum Writes Emotional Open Letter To Daughter

Most of the time, celebrities like Channing Tatum are so popular, they are not really view as regular people. But believe it or not, they are, and that is something that celebs are trying to prove.

Channing Tatum, in an emotional open letter to his daughter, tried to give her the best advice he could. Advice that any father would give their daughter. It makes someone seem real, and it shows that we all have the same emotions.

In the letter, he tries to help her make sense of everything that is going on, especially relationships – which can be tricky when you’re the daughter of an A-lister.

The letter is powerful, and has some advice we could all use.

You can read the entire letter here.