Boozed-Up Ice Cream Will Get You Through Any Day

Tough day? We have all been there. Some people like to stop by happy hour after a long day, some like to just sit at home and dive into some cold ice cream goodness.

But this is 2017, so what if you could do both?

Well, now you can, at Tipsy Scoop in where else but NYC. Melissa Tavss had the idea after working in the alcohol business, and so she set off to spend time perfecting the recipe.

Eventually, she did, and decided to open a brick and mortar shop. It opened just recently on May 7th, but has already been a hit online.

Just remember, eat responsibly – after all, each treat has as much alcohol as a light beer!