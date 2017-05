It’s teacher appreciation day, so we want to thank all of the teachers!

@JJshowQ104 and HUGE thank you to Ms Ortiz and Ms Mercer @hudsonohschools ❤️u Claire and Cadence @MissOrtizA10 #TeacherAppreciationDay — just a girl (@justanohiogirl2) May 9, 2017

@JJshowQ104 Mrs Torrey, Mrs koval, mrs Baugh, mrs weinmann and mrs Haddad from hickory ridge elem!! They are the best!! — Chelsea Sarkauskas (@chsark) May 9, 2017

Thank you for what you do every single day! #NationalTeachersAppreciationDay https://t.co/D1W7yVncyc — Jeremiah & Jeff Show (@JJshowQ104) May 9, 2017

Listen to our on-air shoutouts! You can even hear Jeremiah’s old teacher call in!