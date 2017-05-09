Watermelon Recipe Taking The Internet By Storm

You wouldn’t believe it if it wasn’t taking the internet by storm, but yes – there actually IS a recipe for watermelon that has been circulating the web. The secret ingredient?

Taco seasoning.

Most people wish it wasn’t true, but in fact it is, as you can see from the video below:

ok I'm sorry but I guarantee this is the worst video you will see today pic.twitter.com/UYJ3d4p4s9 — kelly (@earley) April 30, 2017

This video has gotten so deep, no one is actually even sure if people are kidding when they say this is the greatest thing they have ever tried. Even McCormick has gotten in on the fun. Though most people are just left with this reaction: