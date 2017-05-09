Teen’s Plea For Free Wendy’s Nuggets Sets Twitter Record

A Nevada teen’s plea on Twitter to get a year’s worth of Wendy’s chicken nuggets is now the most retweeted post ever.

Carter Wilkerson asked the fast food chain last month how many retweets it would take for him to get free nuggets for a year. Wendy’s replied with a record-setting challenge, “18 million.” On Tuesday, the screenshot moved past Ellen DeGeneres’ viral tweet from the 2014 Oscars with over 3.4 million retweets.

Wendy’s says Wilkerson has earned the nuggets despite not hitting the 18 million mark. Wendy’s will reportedly also donate $100,000 to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.