Superheroes Appear In Akron To Cheer Up Patients

May 9, 2017 6:07 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: good news, The Jeremiah & Jeff Show

To most, hospitals can be a very tough place to be in, especially for children who are fighting disease and illness at such a young age.

It can be easy to feel upset about the situation, but when superheroes show up outside your window, suddenly that makes the experience much easier. This is the case at Akron’s Children Hospital, where the window washers became children’s favorite heroes.

Heather Cappy, who played “Super Girl” at the event, said the event makes her year every year.  The superheroes then joined the children to deliver gift baskets, and the children truly believed they are superheroes.

Check out the whole story here.

