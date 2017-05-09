Neiman Marcus Is Selling $1,425 Pre-Destroyed Shoes

May 9, 2017 10:28 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Aly Tanner, destroyed shoes, Neiman Marcus, nordstrom

A pair of sneakers sold by upscale retailer Neiman Marcus are drawing attention both for their $1,425 price tag and the fact that they look like a dog ate them.

The “Future Destroyed High-Top Sneaker,” designed by Maison Margiela, retails for $1,425 on Neiman Marcus’ website:

The white sneakers have been partially shredded — or, as the product description puts it, they were subjected to “heavy distressing” — to reveal the bright yellow stuffing.

The upscale shopper looking to downscale their look might seek to pair the pre-destroyed sneakers with (remember these?)… a pair of $425 Nordstrom jeans that come pre-caked with mud.

The more clean-concious consumer might want to forgo the dirty jeans in favor of (remember these, too?)… “Clear Knee Mom Jeans,” which retail for the comparatively low price of $95.

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

May 11th, 2017
Pledge For Pets
LaureLive

Listen Live