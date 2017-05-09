Neiman Marcus Is Selling $1,425 Pre-Destroyed Shoes

A pair of sneakers sold by upscale retailer Neiman Marcus are drawing attention both for their $1,425 price tag and the fact that they look like a dog ate them.

The “Future Destroyed High-Top Sneaker,” designed by Maison Margiela, retails for $1,425 on Neiman Marcus’ website:

Neiman Marcus Is Selling "Pre-Destroyed" Shoes . . . For $1,425

The white sneakers have been partially shredded — or, as the product description puts it, they were subjected to “heavy distressing” — to reveal the bright yellow stuffing.

The upscale shopper looking to downscale their look might seek to pair the pre-destroyed sneakers with (remember these?)… a pair of $425 Nordstrom jeans that come pre-caked with mud.

The more clean-concious consumer might want to forgo the dirty jeans in favor of (remember these, too?)… “Clear Knee Mom Jeans,” which retail for the comparatively low price of $95.