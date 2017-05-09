Mark Wahlburg Coming To Cleveland For Wahlburgers Preview

Mark Wahlberg to Join Wahlburgers Cleveland VIP Red Carpet Preview Event

Mark Wahlberg and Owner Nino Cutraro will host invitation-only preview event

Actor/Producer Mark Wahlberg, and Wahlburgers Cleveland Owner/Operator Nino Cutraro will host a Wahlburgers Cleveland VIP Red Carpet Preview Event on Thursday, May 11th!

According to a press release, Mark “will share with the media his excitement about bringing the one-of-a-kind destination restaurant to a prime location in downtown Cleveland and talk about his favorites on Wahlburgers’ chef-inspired menu.”

The new Wahlburger’s location is in downtown Cleveland on the corner of Prospect and Ontario (2106 Ontario Street), diagonal from the Jack Casino, and across the street from the Tilted Kilt.

Though media will not have access to the private event, Wahlberg and Cutraro will answer media questions from the red carpet.

The press release also says that media get to try sample-size items from the Wahlburgers menu!