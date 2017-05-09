Imagine Dragons Announce New Album ‘Evolve,’ Fall Tour Dates

Imagine Dragons have announced a new album Evolve, which will be released on June 23.

Thus far, the group has released three singles from their highly anticipated third studio effort; “Believer,” “Thunder” and “Whatever It Takes.”

The band also announced that they will hit the road this fall in support of their new release. Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, May 19th at 10:00 am local time via Live Nation. Information regarding pre-sales is available now at the band’s official site.

Check out the full Evolve tracklisting and Imagine Dragons’ full tour itinerary below.

I Don’t Know Why Whatever It Takes Believer Walking The Wire Rise Up Make It Up To You Yesterday Mouth of the River Thunder Start Over Dancing In The Dark

Imagine Dragons Fall Tour 2017

09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

09/27 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

09/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/03 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/06 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

10/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/11 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

10/14 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/16 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

10/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/24 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/26 – Quebec, QC @ Le Centre Videotron

10/27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/01 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

11/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/04 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/05 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

11/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena

11/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

11/16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

