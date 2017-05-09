Cloud Eggs Are The Hottest Food On Instagram

Move over mermaid toast, there’s a new food taking over Instagram: cloud eggs.

This new breakfast trend shows off fluffy, cloud-like egg whites with the yolk right there in the middle, like the sun.

And unlike some of the other more complicated photo-worthy culinary creations – we’re looking at you sushi burgers – this one seems do-able.

The dish starts with separating the egg yolks before whipping the whites to create those little fluffy clouds. And since they’re only about 160 calories, even healthy eaters can get in on this trend.

Here’s how to make cloud eggs:

1- Separate the egg yolks from the whites.

2- Whisk the whites until it has a fluffy and thick texture. Add in any extras like cheese, ham, or bacon now.

3- Drop whites in small piles on a baking sheet. Be sure to leave a hole for the yolk.

4- Bake in the oven at 450 for 5-8 minutes or until the whites begin to brown.

5- Take them out of the oven and fill the holes with the yolk. Bake again for three more minutes.

6- Remove and enjoy!