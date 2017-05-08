Watermelon & Taco Seasoning Is A Thing

May 8, 2017 10:32 AM By Aly Tanner
We all love those videos that come up on Facebook teaching you how to make the latest “new fun food” thing.

Heck, you can make just about anything ‘rainbow’ these days, and everything’s better when it’s stuffed with cheese.

But the new trend is a little more unconventional: watermelon dusted with taco seasoning:

Apparently, we can blame “Food Network’s” James Briscione for this weirdness.

Still, some say it’s decent and for his part, Briscione promises that it’s “delicious and savory” and that we’ll love it.

…Sounds gross, to me.  What do you think? -Aly

