This Ohio College Could Be The First To Allow Concealed Weapons

May 8, 2017 11:29 AM By Aly Tanner
Aly Tanner

According to FOX 8

A proposal at Cedarville University (a private Christian university with about 3,300 students, about 27 miles east of Dayton) would allow faculty and staff with permits to carry concealed weapons.

A new Ohio law allows individual boards of trustees to decide whether to allow concealed weapons on campus.

Cedarville surveyed its own students, staff and faculty before drafting the proposal.

The Dayton Daily News reports university trustees will announce a decision this coming week.

How do you feel about this?  Should weapons be allowed on college campuses?

