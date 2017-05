Who could forget The Band Perry’s hit song ‘If I Die Young’?

But wouldn’t it sound better if you put in silly words in place of all the serious ones?

PICTURES: The Band Perry Q104 All Access Soundcheck at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park – May 6, 2017

That’s what Q104’s Kelly did with the band this Saturday at Northfield Park at the Hard Rock Rocksino before their show!

Playing a little Mad Libs never hurt anyone. Watch the video above for some laughs!