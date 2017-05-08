In another night of award glory, here are the big winners of the MTV TV & Movie Awards:
TV:
- Show of the Year – “Stranger Things”
- Best Actor in a Show – Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”
- Best Villain – Jeffrey Dean Morgan – “The Walking Dead”
- Best Host – Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show”
- Best Reality Competition – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- Tearjerker – “This Is Us” – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate
Movie:
- Movie of the Year – “Beauty and the Beast”
- Best Actor in a Movie – Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast”
- Best Kiss – Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – “Moonlight”
- Best Documentary – “13TH”
- Best Comedic Performance – Lil Rel Howery – “Get Out”
- Best Hero – Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures”
