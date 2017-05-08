Here Are The Big Winners Of The MTV TV & Movie Awards

May 8, 2017 7:11 AM By Paul Laux
In another night of award glory, here are the big winners of the MTV TV & Movie Awards:

TV:

  • Show of the Year – “Stranger Things”
  • Best Actor in a Show – Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”
  • Best Villain – Jeffrey Dean Morgan – “The Walking Dead”
  • Best Host – Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show”
  • Best Reality Competition – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • Tearjerker – “This Is Us” – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate

Movie:

  • Movie of the Year – “Beauty and the Beast”
  • Best Actor in a Movie – Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast”
  • Best Kiss – Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – “Moonlight”
  • Best Documentary – “13TH”
  • Best Comedic Performance – Lil Rel Howery – “Get Out”
  • Best Hero – Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures”

