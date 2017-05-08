Facebook Group Donates Breast Milk To Mom With Cancer

Being a mother is one of the hardest jobs in the world, so when you throw in cancer on top of that, it can make it nearly impossible.

This was the unfortunate situation for new mother, and friend of photographer Sarah Murnane. Murnane, a breastfeeding advocate, found out this news, along with the fact that the new mother had to stop breastfeeding in order to start treatment.

Wanting to help, Murnane got the idea to get breast milk donations, and within 24 hours, she had enough to fill a deep-freezer.

She got so many donations, the new mother got an estimated 12 gallons. You can read the whole story here.