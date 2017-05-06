Top 20 Cleveland Countdown May 6, 2017

1. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
2. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars
3. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul
4. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future
5. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran
6. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
7. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift
8. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay
9. Believer-Imagine Dragons
10. Chained to the Rhythm-Katy Perry
11. Love On The Brain-Rihanna
12. Paris-Chainsmokers
13. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga
14. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran
15. Mercy-Shawn Mendes
16. Water Under The Bridge-Adele
17. Sign of the Times-Harry Styles
18. Issues-Julia Michaels
19. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara
20. Good News-Ocean Park Standoff
Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20
Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.