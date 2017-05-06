Top 20 Cleveland Countdown May 6, 2017

1. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur

2. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars

3. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul

4. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future

5. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran

6. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez

7. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift

8. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay

9. Believer-Imagine Dragons

10. Chained to the Rhythm-Katy Perry

11. Love On The Brain-Rihanna

12. Paris-Chainsmokers

13. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga

14. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran

15. Mercy-Shawn Mendes

16. Water Under The Bridge-Adele

17. Sign of the Times-Harry Styles

18. Issues-Julia Michaels

19. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara

20. Good News-Ocean Park Standoff

Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.