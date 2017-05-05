Weirdest Pet Names Of 2017

May 5, 2017 6:45 AM By Paul Laux
You have probably been waiting for this all year long!  So here they are, the weirdest pet names of 2017.

For Dogs:

  1. Dunkin Butterbeans
  2. Farrah Pawcett
  3. Fiona Penny Pickles
  4. The Other Dude
  5. Yeti Spaghetti
  6. Colonel Mustache
  7. Empress Tzu Tzu
  8. Cheesebro
  9. Tango Mango
  10. Choo Choo Boo Boo

 

For Cats:

  1. Little Booty Ham Sandwich
  2. Obi Wan Catnobi
  3. Winston Purrchill
  4. The Great Catsby
  5. Jabba the Butt
  6. Isaac Mewton
  7. Whiskerus Maximus
  8. Ninja Killer Nine Thousand
  9. Fifty Shades of Graham
  10. Dog the Cat

 

See all of the weird names here.

