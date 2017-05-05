You have probably been waiting for this all year long! So here they are, the weirdest pet names of 2017.

For Dogs:

Dunkin Butterbeans Farrah Pawcett Fiona Penny Pickles The Other Dude Yeti Spaghetti Colonel Mustache Empress Tzu Tzu Cheesebro Tango Mango Choo Choo Boo Boo

For Cats:

Little Booty Ham Sandwich Obi Wan Catnobi Winston Purrchill The Great Catsby Jabba the Butt Isaac Mewton Whiskerus Maximus Ninja Killer Nine Thousand Fifty Shades of Graham Dog the Cat

