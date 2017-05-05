You have probably been waiting for this all year long! So here they are, the weirdest pet names of 2017.
For Dogs:
- Dunkin Butterbeans
- Farrah Pawcett
- Fiona Penny Pickles
- The Other Dude
- Yeti Spaghetti
- Colonel Mustache
- Empress Tzu Tzu
- Cheesebro
- Tango Mango
- Choo Choo Boo Boo
For Cats:
- Little Booty Ham Sandwich
- Obi Wan Catnobi
- Winston Purrchill
- The Great Catsby
- Jabba the Butt
- Isaac Mewton
- Whiskerus Maximus
- Ninja Killer Nine Thousand
- Fifty Shades of Graham
- Dog the Cat
