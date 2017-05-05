These Are The Most Dangerous Zodiac Signs

While some folks don’t really pay much attention to their zodiac sign, others believe it says a lot about you, and sometimes that’s not necessarily a good thing.

The FBI recently revealed the birth dates of many serial killers, which in turn gives us some insight into which zodiac signs are the most dangerous.

The report seems to suggest Cancers are the folks you should probably look out for, and it makes sense since they tend to be passive-aggressive and very jealous, which could result in the committing more crimes, including murder.

Scorpios also seem to be a bit scary, since it turns out most serial killers are Scorpios.

Other dangerous signs include:

Sagittarius – A sign of several historical crazy people including Ted Bundy, Pablo Escobar, Joseph Stalin.

Taurus – They tend to be aggressive and angry.

Aries – They tend to have short fuses.

Pisces– They are people who get easily addicted, with several serial killers, including John Wayne Gacy, Richard Ramirez, Aileen Wuornos born under that sign.

Capricorns – Although most Capricorns aren’t dangerous, if provoked they can be, with many killers born under this sign.

On the flipside, Geminis seem to be the least dangerous signs, and tend to be good-hearted people with no intention of killing people.

Other more innocent signs include:

Aquarius – They believe in justice and are pretty smart, making them pretty harmless.

Leo – They tend to be proud and loud but that’s pretty much it.

Libra – They are very patient, but they can lose their temper if harmed by others.

Virgo – Although they may have psychopathic tendencies, they don’t tend to be violent.

What’s your sign?

I’m a Sagittarius, so, call me crazy.