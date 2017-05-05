Officer Responds To Girl Stealing $2 Shoes With Pizza

It is often said, but sometimes not realized. The people who need things the most don’t ask – which was the case with 12-year-old girl who wanted nothing more than to get her 5-year-old sister a pair of shoes from the dollar store.

She was ultimately caught, but instead of giving her a lesson, the officer – Che Milton – decided to take her home to check on her living conditions, which broke his heart.

The family only had one couch, barely any food, and not enough beds. Their father worked as much as he could, but still didn’t earn enough.

Touched by what he saw, officer Milton went and bought pizza and pop for the family out of his own money, and also contacted a social agency to try to get them into better living conditions.

While this could’ve ended with punishment, instead it had a happy ending, and now even the community is chipping in to help out.

