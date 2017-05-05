Kanye West Deletes Social Media Accounts

By Abby Hassler

“Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”

If fans want to see what Kanye West is up to over social media today (May 5), they are sadly out of luck. The rapper appears to have deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts. “Sorry, this page isn’t available,” reads Instagram when searching for @KanyeWest.

Related: Watch Chance the Rapper Perform Kanye West’s ‘Waves’

There is no explanation for the deletion at the moment, but the New York Daily News speculates it might be a publicity stunt to promote his kids’ clothing line, The Kids Supply, he is set to launch today with wife Kim Kardashian.

West’s Twitter account briefly disappeared in August 2016, as well, though this issue was attributed to an internal error with Twitter.

I guess fans will just have to wait and see what West is up to this time.