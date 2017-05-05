Delta Kicked A Family Off A Flight & Threatened Them With Jail Time

May 5, 2017
The parents of two small children were threatened with jail by Delta Airlines staff if they didn’t give up their 2-year-old’s seat.

The family originally bought the seat for their older son, but he took an earlier flight home, so they opted to put their 2-year-old in a car seat in the spot.

Video below captures Brian Schear questioning the flight attendant as she tells him about federal regulations not allowing a small child in a seat.

However, Delta’s website says different. “We want you and your children to have the safest, most comfortable flight possible.  For kids under the age of two, we recommend you purchase a seat on the aircraft and use an approved child safety seat.”

Delta has now officially issued an apology and promised to give the family a full refund and additional compensation.

“Delta’s goal is to always work with customers in an attempt to find solutions to their travel issues,” says the company. That did not happen in this case and we apologize.”

