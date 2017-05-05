Cinco De Mayo Steals & Deals In Cleveland

Today we celebrate Mexico’s defeat over the French army in Mexico on May 5th, 1862.

Contrary to popular opinion, it’s *not* Mexico’s Independence Day.

Either way, we (America) had nothing to do with it. But, we celebrate anyway.

Here’s how to make the best of your Cinco-celebrating around the #CLE today:

Bahama Breeze – $5 Classic Margaritas

Chili’s – A FREE 20oz commemorative cup when you pay $5 to fill it up with your favorite margarita or beer

Moe’s Southwest Grill – Participating locations will be offering up $5 burritos and giving away FREE Cinco de Moe’s T-shirts in-store

Qdoba – Online sweepstakes with prizes & offer 50 extra rewards points for any Qdoba Rewards member who purchases an order of chips and guacamole online or in-store through May 31

TGI Fridays: Offering deals on its signature Casamigos Strawberry and Suaza ‘Ritas

Need a place to celebrate locally? Here’s some ideas:

Tequila Fest

Hosted by Taste CLE and Lago, the sixth annual Tequila Fest is one of Cleveland’s biggest Cinco de Mayo celebrations. The event is held at the Veranda Courtyard outside Aloft hotel. For $55, you get tons of tequila samples for tasting and access to a taco and guac/salsa bar.

Where: Lago, 1091 W. 10th St., Cleveland

When: 5-11 p.m.

Coastal Taco

Coastal Taco isn’t confining Cinco de Mayo to just the fifth. The restaurant is holding a three-day celebration with a DJ on Friday and weekend-long beer, margarita and food specials.

Where: 1146 Old River Road, Cleveland

When: All weekend

Momocho/El Carnicero

Both of Eric Williams’ luchador-themed restaurants will open at noon Friday. Munch on some mod mex meals and try some tequila in one of their specialty margaritas. Happy hour is 5-6:30 p.m. for $2 tecate, $5 classic margaritas and half-priced taquitos.

Where: 1835 Fulton Road, Cleveland; 6918 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

When: 5 p.m.-close

Cinco de Meow

It’s the second time this event is happening for those who want to help the area’s homeless cats. Hosted by Tails from the City, all funds from the event will go to the organization to continue its efforts to provide food, shelter and care to homeless cats. Tickets include a margarita or beer, as well as access to an all-you-can eat taco bar.

Where: Around the Corner, 18616 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

When: 5-9 p.m.

Nuevo

Nuevo’s hosting a Cinco de Mayo Celebration all day. A pig roast starts at 1 p.m. and there will be food and drink specials all day, as well and prizes and gift basket giveaways.

Where: 1000 E. 9th St., Cleveland

When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.