This 24K Gold Darth Vader Mask Can Be Yours Today, “May The Fourth”

Tokyo jeweler Ginza Tanaka is offering a life-size Darth Vader mask made of 24-karat gold for $1.4 million to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of the very first Star Wars movie.

The creation measures 10.4 inches wide and 11.8 inches high. The jeweler says the mask was not designed for wearing—at about 33 pounds, it would be too heavy and has no opening for a head. It goes on sale today, or “May the Fourth.”

Read more about this 24k gold Darth Vader mask- weighing over 30 lbs- crafted to celebrate next week's Star Wars Day https://t.co/zX1zMJKKth pic.twitter.com/4hKLIxAlYE — World Gold Council (@GOLDCOUNCIL) April 28, 2017

(For those who can’t afford the golden version, a black plastic one can be had via Amazon for $40)

While the mask is the jeweler’s most expensive Star Wars memorabilia, it has made pricier products.

In 2013, a gold Disney-themed Christmas tree was priced at $4.5 million, and the century-old jeweler has also created a gold replica of soccer player Lionel Messi’s left foot.