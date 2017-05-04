Officer Saving Child From Drowning Caught On Bodycam

May 4, 2017 5:53 AM By Paul Laux
Recently, bodycams have become a major part of the police force, almost as important any anything else they carry.

With this tool, we can see all of the amazing things that police officers actually do, like this Kansas officer who saved a drowning child with autism.

The child fell into a local pond, and the officer who claimed to be just at the right place at the right time, quickly jumped in and rescued the child.  The whole thing was captured on bodycam, and the footage will amaze.

