For 3 weeks.

In a recent interview with Billboard magazine. Miley Cyrus bravely said she has been clean and sober for 3 weeks. Hey, it’s better than nothing.

Miley has been smoking pot for as long as Hannah has been Montana. She said she wanted to be “more clear” and realized she was surrounding herself with a lot of “stoners” and not getting much done.

For one, I am proud of Miley. You got to start somewhere and if her giving up pot is what she needs, then by all means, we support you, Miley!

