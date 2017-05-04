Here’s A List Of The Wackiest Dog And Cat Names Of The Year

Whether you’re a dog or cat person, picking the right name for your pet can be as serious as picking the right name for your child, and there are certainly some people out there who like to get creative.

Nationwide Insurance, which provides pet health insurance, analyzed their records to come up with their annual list of the wackiest pet names and some of them are downright brilliant, although we feel a little bad for the animals.

Coming in at number one for dogs is Dunkin Butterbeans, followed closely by Farrah Pawcett and Fiona Penny Pickles.

On the cat side, Little Booty Ham Sandwich snagged the title, beating out Obi Wan Catnobi and Winston Purrchill.

Top Ten Wackiest Dog Names

1- Dunkin Butterbeans

2- Farrah Pawcett

3- Fiona Penny Pickles

4- The Other Dude

5- Yeti Spaghetti

6- Colonel Mustache

7- Empress Tzu Tzu

8- Cheesebro

9- Tango Mango

10- Choo Choo Boo Boo

Top Ten Wackiest Cat Names

1- Little Booty Ham Sandwich

2- Obi Wan Catnobi

3- Winston Purrchill

4- The Great Catsby

5- Jabba the Butt

6- Isaac Mewton

7- Whiskerus Maximus

8- Ninja Killer Nine Thousand

9- Fifty Shades of Graham

10- Dog the Cat