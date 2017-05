Ally Johnson decided to wear her mother’s 22-year-old prom dress to the big dance, and it looked just as gorgeous in 2017 as it did in 1995.

Proud to wear my moms prom dress 22 years later ❤👯 #Prom2017 pic.twitter.com/Qj8MuOzMMt — ally johnson (@AllyJohnson11) April 24, 2017

After failing to find a dress she wanted, her mother offered up her prom dress.

Ally put it on and it fit like a glove!

Based on Ally’s location on Twitter, it looks like she is from just down Route 71 outside of Columbus, OH.

Go Bucks, indeed!

Read more here.