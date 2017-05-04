Ed Sheeran And James Arthur’s Hit Songs Have Lyrics About Throwing Up

Both Ed Sheeran and James Arthur have hit songs that we play on Q104!

Ed Sheeran’s “Castle On The Hill” and James Arthur’s “Say You Won’t Let Go.”

Both have lyrics that talk about puking.

For Ed:

We found weekend jobs, when we got paid

We’d buy cheap spirits and drink them straight

Me and my friends have not thrown up in so long, oh how we’ve grown

But I can’t wait to go home

For James:

I met you in the dark, you lit me up

You made me feel as though I was enough

We danced the night away, we drank too much

I held your hair back when

You were throwing up

So, what did we learn?

To have a hit pop song, you must be British, play guitar and have lyrics about puke?

We’ll get pen to paper soon!