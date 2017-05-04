Caffeinated Bagels Are Here

May 4, 2017 10:43 AM By Aly Tanner
Looking for an extra jolt of energy to get you going in the morning?

As of today, you can get the world’s first caffeinated bagel at Einstein Bros. Bagels. It’s called the “Espresso Buzz Bagel” and each one has 32-milligrams of caffeine, which is about a third of what’s in an average eight-ounce cup.

The bagel chain has been perfecting the buzzy bagel for about nine months and they hope that people will want to chew their way to being alert.

In addition to the caffeine – which comes from both espresso and coffee-cherry flour – the bagel also has 13 grams of protein, which comes from cocoa.

But the real question is: How do the Espresso Buzz Bagels taste?

When tasters tried them out, they were pretty evenly divided. The bagel is described as having a “slightly sweet taste” at first, but with a few more bites, “the bitterness from the espresso really kicks in.”

“This tastes like chewy coffee and I’m not sure that’s a good thing,” said one taster. But another couldn’t get enough, saying, “I love coffee and I love this.”

Along with the Espresso Buzz Bagel, Einstein’s is introducing two other new “Boosted” bagels:

The Cherry Chia – It’s vegan and has chia seeds, oats, and 12 grams of protein.

The Savory Parm – This one has three kinds of cheese and 13 grams of protein.

