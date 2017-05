It might be cold and rainy outside, but don’t forget that it’s time for Cinco De Mayo! A holiday that will make anyone feel warm and happy.

There are plenty of places around the CLE to celebrate, so here is a list of the 31 best! You can view the entire list here.

Nuevo Modern Mexican Cinco de Mayo Party – 1000 East Ninth Street, Cleveland

Don Ramon – 6278 Pearl Road, Parma Heights

Tequila Fest Cleveland at Lago – 1091 West Tenth Street, on the east bank of the Flats